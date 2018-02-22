Letter to the Editor - Children’s dental program

An overdue note to thank you for the feature article you did on the Children’s program a couple of weeks ago. The part about its inception warmed my heart to see that someone appreciated how hard Kathy worked to get the it up and running. Those were hardworking and fun days for Kathy in the program, and her fondness for the kids and helping them get dentally healthy is reflected in the fact that we still act as a storage depot for their dental supplies in our office basement. We are glad that Theresa is doing a fine job of continuing the legacy.