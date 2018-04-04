Machias

Letter to the Editor - CFPB is the progressive deep state creation

I read with interest Ellen Farnsworth’s attack on Representative Poliquin, Wall Street, “Big” Banks, President Trump and the “wealthy”, as well as her defense of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

The CFPB is the progressive deep state creation of Senator Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren (D-MA). If the Democratic candidates Ms. Farnsworth is touting are supporting Senator Warren and her identity politics/ class warfare agenda, I’ll find it very easy to enthusiastically support Representative Poliquin. 

Jon Reisman 

Cooper

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorApr 04,2018
Related Posts
No image
Guagus girls 6-0
Downeast Coastal Conservancy earns national recognition
No image
Machias Police Budget Pared, Airport Fees Doubled