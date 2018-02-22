Letter to the Editor - AG Mills addresses the prison closure
“The action of the Governor and the Department of Corrections flies in the face of the clear intent of the Legislature as expressed in the biennial budget, in statute and in the deliberations of the Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety.
The Legislature has every right to protect an institution which not only provides needed rehabilitation services to persons convicted of crimes but is also an economic mainstay of one of Maine’s poorest counties.