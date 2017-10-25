Letter to the Editor - 2018 Medicare Open Enrollment
Medicare’s Open Enrollment period is now underway and it is important to remember that this is the only time of year when Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to their coverage. The Medicare Open Enrollment period began on October 15th and Mainers currently on Medicare have until December 7th to add, drop or change prescription drug and health care plans for 2018. It is a good idea for all Medicare beneficiaries to review their options each year during open enrollment.