Leroy Truman Tibbetts Jonesport

Leroy Truman Tibbetts, 58, passed away at the Down East Community Hospital October 20, 2017, after a brief illness of pancreatic cancer. He was born May 12, 1959 in Jonesport, the son of Truman and Marion (Church) Tibbetts. He lived most of his life in Addison. Leroy will be remembered for riding his four-wheeler around the Basin Road, stopping by to visit with friends.

Leroy had three important events that meant a lot to him: his birthday, the Fourth of July, when he spent the entire day in Jonesport enjoying the festivities, and Christmas. If you needed help with anything he was always ready to give a helping hand. He will be missed by his many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, sister Liza, and nephew, Dwight Tibbetts Jr. He is survived by three brothers, Dwight and his girlfriend, Doreen Thompson, David and wife, Priscilla, all of Addison, Henry of Machias, a sister, Carolyn Cox of Eastport, nephew, David and wife, Heather of Jonesport, niece, Angela of Eastport, special friends, Ubbie Crowley, Jimmy Crowley, Tray Crowley, Danny and Juanita Gray and their family, and the rest of the Crowley family who thought of him as family. He is also survived by Dorothy Seavey and Madaline Peabody and other cousins and aunts. He will be buried in the Basin Cemetery, Addison, Maine. A celebration of his life was held on Sunday, October 28 at the cemetery.