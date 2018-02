The Washington County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will hold a meeting on Monday, February 12th at the Eastport Port Authority, 3 Hamlet Place in Eastport at 6:30 pm. The LEPC is responsible for implementing the provisions of the Federal Chemical Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act. The public is invited to attend and participate. All are welcome. For further information contact Mike Hinerman at 255-3931 or 263-5990.