LePage vetoes potentially hurt communities

Twenty-seven gubernatorial turndowns have slammed into rural Maine, once again causing Mainers to speculate about the rationale that drives this state’s leader.

Twenty-seven vetoes saying no to everything from phoning while driving to selling flame-retardant furniture gummed up the wheels of decision-making in Augusta.

While Gov. Paul LePage spews forth a hefty stream of bombastic dialogue on a daily basis he seems to have added a new twist lately with his concern over “social engineering.”