Lepage: ‘We must not be fiscally irresponsible in implementing Medicaid Expansion’

The following is a transcript of Governor Paul LePage’s weekly radio address.

It took a lot of work to balance Maine’s budget, bring fiscal responsibility to state government and restore our rainy day fund. Expanding Medicaid must maintain a balanced budget, protect our reserves and not raise taxes on hard-working Mainers.

For seven years, I have made very tough decisions to move Maine from poverty to prosperity. My administration has always put forth budgets that provide services to hard-working taxpayers at an affordable cost.