“Together Again” Leo L Simmons, 85, passed away peacefully, on August 3, 2017, at home with his daughter Norma and her husband Allen by his side. Born in Portland, ME to the late Newell and Edith Simmons, he resided in Addison. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife, partner and friend of 39 years, Mary Simmons, in February, 2017.

Leo spent his early adult life in Freeport, working at Taylor Shoes for many years. He was skilled at hand stitching the shoes made there, and loved to show friends and family samples of his handiwork. Later, he became a State of Maine Sea and Shore Fisheries Warden, but had to retire very early due to health issues. He and Mary always enjoyed being together. Where there was one, you would find the other. They enjoyed the great outdoors, and had many fishing and hunting experiences with friends and family members. Camping was a favorite pastime with Norma’s family, as well as boating get-together “camp outs” on Casco Bay, with his brother Leslie and sister-in-law Jackie and several friends. He was honored with a lifetime membership to the “Rod and Gun Club” now known as Pleasant River Fish and Game Conservation Association in Columbia where he and Mary volunteered many hours, first to help restore the clubhouse and encourage membership, and later to clean, cook, serve and decorate for Christmas parties and barbecues. After his retirement as a warden, he worked for several years as a clerk at Amos Noyes’ market in Cherryfield.

On moving to the Washington County area in the late 1960’s, he lived in Harrington before making Addison his permanent home. He and Mary married in 1977, and he became Dad to her daughters Nancy, Noreen and Norma. Leo and Mary loved to travel, making many, many trips to Freeport and Durham to visit with Leo’s brothers and their wives, Leslie and Jackie Simmons, and Clyde and Vivian Simmons. There were frequent trips to Boothbay to visit, yard sale and eat out with their special friends Dana and Marge Davis. They often traveled to Massachusetts to visit friends, and even made a trip to Tokyo to visit Noreen’s family in the 80’s. There were many trips to Chicagoland to visit after Noreen’s family moved there in 1989. The most memorable trip was probably the first one at Christmas that year. All of Nancy and Norma’s family boarded a rented van with them to make that 1350 mile trip! It was the first of many road trips for Leo and Mary, and they were often accompanied by Norma’s children. On one trip they drove to Disneyland with Norma’s children and Noreen’s family. There were also trips to Minnesota, Kentucky and Florida to support their grandchildren as they played in volleyball and water-polo. A favorite trip was to Chicagoland, and then on to Hawaii with Jackie and Leslie and Noreen’s family. On each return to their home in Addison, they were surrounded by Norma and Nancy’s families, enjoying family get-togethers, barbecues, holiday dinners and much more.

Leo, or “Pap”, “Pop” or “Pappy”, as the grandchildren and great-grandchildren called him, was a kind, gentle man. He loved working outside in his gardens, keeping the lawns mowed, making small home improvements, etc. Everyone can agree that one of the special memories of him will be of watching him enjoy desserts of any kind. We miss him tremendously.

Besides his wife, Mary, Leo was pre-deceased by his parents, Newell and Edith Simmons, his brother, Clyde Simmons of Durham, nephew, Lee Simmons, sister-in-law, Irene Wright, daughter, Nancy Eastman, and his first great-grandson Tyler Stephenson.

He is survived by, and will be lovingly remembered by, daughters Noreen Baba and her husband, Mitsukuni of Mundelein, IL, and Norma Rolfe and her husband, Allen of Addison, by ten grandchildren and their families, Nicole Stephenson, Richard Norton, Normand Bosse, Akie Baba-Coleman, Leo Chandler III, Yayoi Baba-Fugane, Rebecca Willey, Hikari Baba-Baarson, Allen Rolfe, III, and Seth Rolfe, and by their eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Leslie and his wife Jackie, niece Diana McKenna and her partner Vic, nephew Jared Freeman and his wife Megan, and great-nephew Wyatt, nephew Garrett, his wife Kimberly and great-nephew Gavin, sister in-law Vivian Simmons and nephew David Simmons, wife Susan and great-niece Kelcie, niece Valerie Knower, husband Lynn, great-niece Rachel, great-nephew Phillip and wife Sara.

Services will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit: www.ripostafh.com. (Riposta Funeral Home)