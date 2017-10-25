Machias

Legislators grapple with diverse, controversial issues

by Ruth Leubecker

Last week’s special session of the Maine Legislature faced a myriad of conflicts, ranging from the taxation of legalized marijuana to the ramifications of ranked-choice voting.

Labeled a one-day special session, the subject matter was never to be constrained to one day. “Marijuana is one topic, as is funding the state mapping office, food sovereignty and another go-around with ranked-choice voting,” said Rep. Will Tuell a week before the session was to convene. 

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only

