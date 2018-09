by Ruth Leubecker

Although Downeast Correctional Facility is closed, five votes short of remaining open, it remains a simmering issue in the months ahead.

“I plan on putting in a bill for consideration in January that will reopen it,” announced Rep. Will Tuell last week. “It may not be the same size facility, but my hope is that we will be able to use the same location. This will be decided when the next legislature convenes.”