Legion makes history, first woman commander visits Maine

Denise Rohan is no stranger to discrimination. But in a giant step forward for every American she has become the first woman to assume national command of the American Legion.

Recently she made her first official trip to Maine dropping in on American Legion posts in the Pine Tree State. Unfortunately, she confined her visits to southern Maine. Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, York, Kezar Falls, Berwick and Sanford were graced with her memorable presence.