by V. Paul Reynolds

What is it about a well-cast fly line that furls out gently across a quiet trout pond or a roiling river? Done properly it is a graceful ballet. There is a rhythm that can mesmerize, not only the angler, but the onlooker as well. And when the softly whispering line finishes its furling roll, and the floating tippet dances the #16 parachute Adams upon the water like a descending butterfly…well, sir, that is the crescendo moment.