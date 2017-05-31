Lawmakers tackle tightening texting and driving

by Ruth Leubecker

Maine joins many states in considering that texting and driving laws need to be tougher, and those who practice this potentially deadly exercise, held more accountable.

As of last year Maine State Police had cited 2,840-plus drivers for texting and driving since the current law took effect in 2011. Twenty-three of these were repeat offenders. In Maine, from 48 citations in 2011 to 866 in 2016, it is an alarming statistic on a deadly rise.