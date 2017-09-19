Late night Machias raid leads to 3 arrests
A Connecticut man wanted on drug charges in Maine and a number of other felonies from Connecticut, was taken into custody late last night in Machias. Rafael Santiago-Salazar aka: “Chico” was charged in February for selling heroin and crack cocaine, following a joint investigation by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest, Santiago-Salazar, posted bail but never showed up for his court appearances in Maine.