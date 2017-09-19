Police

Late night Machias raid leads to 3 arrests

A Connecticut man wanted on drug charges in Maine and a number of other felonies from Connecticut, was taken into custody late last night in Machias.  Rafael Santiago-Salazar aka: “Chico” was charged in February for selling heroin and crack cocaine, following a joint investigation by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.  Following his arrest, Santiago-Salazar,  posted bail but never showed up for his court appearances in Maine. 

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

Sarah_DedmonSep 19,2017
Related Posts
Photographs dominate new art show at Jonesport library
No image
2017 high school girls wrap-up
No image
Support staff union, Project Learning building on tap for Moosabec scho