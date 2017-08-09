Larry Worcester Beal Milbridge

Larry Worcester Beal, 78, of Milbridge Maine passed away peacefully and quietly at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital on July 28, 2017.

Larry was educated in the Milbridge school system and graduated from Milbridge High School.

He worked his entire life at a variety of jobs. Two of his favorite jobs were being a lobster fisherman with his dad, and the manager of the International Paper Company wood yard in Cherryfield. Larry was a hard worker, who loved his family, a good story, and a good laugh. He was also a lifelong member of the Harrington Advent Christian Church.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Darlene Aarsand and her husband Carl of Harrington, his son Kevin Beal and his fiancée Melany of Harrington, and two grandsons, Caleb and Joshua Aarsand of Harrington, whom he adored. He is also survived by a sister, Allegra Willey of Cherryfield and three sister-in-laws; Anne Beal of Bucksport, Shalba Farren of Addison, and Kay Beal of Milbridge. Larry also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Larry was predeceased by his wife, Yvonne (Mitchell) Beal, his parents, Benjamin and Alverna Beal, and five brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Aug 13 at the Daniel W. Merritt gym in Addison.