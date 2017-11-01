Larrabee Baptist Church preservation

Built between 1880 and 1890, the Larrabee Baptist Church in Machiasport was in need of some tender loving care. As part of an ongoing restoration, one wall of the church has had its corner, sill, insulation, siding and windows replaced. The restoration was performed by Tim Ketchen of Cooper. Pastor Bill Holmes said that the church plans to complete the same work on the other three sides of the building as they are able to raise funds. To donate, or for more information, call 207-255-6363. Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon