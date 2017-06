Walter A. Mendyka, Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio to Douglas R. Sullivan and Lynn A. Sullivan of New Ipswich, New Hampshire a certain lot or parcel of land with any buildings thereon situated in Roque Bluffs (commencing at an iron bolt driven in the ground at the edge of the Roque Bluffs to Jonesboro Road where the southerly line of the land now or formerly of Freeman Preston intersects the said road [three acres more or less])