Land Transfers by Deed May 19, 2017 through May 31, 2017

Thomas D. Placella a/k/a Thomas O. Placella and Jan Placella of Glenburn to Jean-Pierre Henneteau of Salem, New Hampshire a certain lot or parcel of land together with any improvements thereon in Harrington (Being Lot 5 of “Amendment Number Two for West Carrying Place Cove Subdivision, Ripley Neck Road, Harrington”)

Wayne T. Forson, Harry C. Forson and Mary E. Forson of Woburn, Massachusetts to Wayne T. Forson and Ofelia W. Forson of Woburn, Massachusetts land situated in Steuben together with the buildings thereon situated on the Old House Point so-called in the Magador District