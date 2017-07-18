Land Transfers by Deed June 30, 2017 through July 13, 2017
Bonnie K. Longo of Ventura, California to Anthony P. Longo and Anthony J. Longo of El Paso, Colorado Map WA 024, Plan 02 Lot 8 T 10 R-3 NBBB Washington County (a certain piece or parcel of real estate situated in Plantation # 10 Range 3-Lot Numbered 5)
Alden F. Bunker and Marion K. Bunker of Franklin to Michael L. Mellott and Bonnie L. Mellott of Carmel a certain lot or parcel of land together with any buildings thereon situated in Beddington (Lot # 21 as shown on the survey entitled “Pleasant River Lake Properties [now designated as Map 9 Lot 28] in Beddington”)