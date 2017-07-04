Land Transfers by Deed June 16, 2017 through June 29, 2017

The Inhabitants of Jonesport to Devere V. Carney, Jr. of Florida and Kathleen Carney Arman (n/k/a Kathleen Carney Page) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina a certain parcel of land with buildings thereon located in the Town of Jonesport (Map 1, Section 12, Lot 39C)

Yoho Head, LLC of Ellsworth to Myron A. Rife, Jr. of Marion, Ohio a certain lot or parcel of land together with buildings thereon situated in Machiasport (Lot No. 20 of the Yoho Head Subdivision)