Machias
East Machias
Machiasport

Land Transfers by deed July 28 through August 10, 2017

Kelly Barnes of East Machias acting Personal Representative of the Estate of Nancy Lee Roberts to Albert J. Nehrings and Lori H. Nehrings of Whitneyville a certain lot or parcel of land with the buildings thereon on the westerly side of State Route No. 192 in Whitneyville beginning at an iron pipe marking the southeasterly corner of a parcel of land conveyed by Everett L. McLain and Willis Mae McLain to Charles E. Roberts, Jr. and Nancy L. Roberts by deed dated October 3, 1973

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorAug 16,2017
Related Posts
No image
Land Transfers by Deed June 1, 2017 through June15, 2017 (continued from last week)
No image
Locals testify to save Downeast Correctional Facility
No image
Whitneyville