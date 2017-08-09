Land Transfers by deed July 14 through July 27, 2017 (Cont.from last week)

Richard G. Axelrod of Brooklyn, New York as Trustee of the Simon and Jean H. Locke Charitable Remainder UniTrust To Worcester Holdings, Inc. of Columbia Falls land and buildings in Addison (Parcel one a certain lot or parcel of land situated in Addison beginning at the high water mark of Cape Split Harbor so-called; Parcel Two as appurtenant to the premises in Addison described in the deed from the Harbor Land Company; Parcel Three a certain lot or parcel of land with the buildings thereon situated in Pleasant River Bay an island known as Norton’s Island)