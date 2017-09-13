Land Transfers by deed August 11 through August 24, 2017

Helene Dilks of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the United States of America of Warwick, Rhode Island a

certain lot or parcel of land together with any buildings and improvements thereon situated in

Harrington (The United States Coast Guard-34.1 acres more or less on the Narraguagus River)

Warren M. Orcutt, Sr. and Velma L. Orcutt of Steuben to Warren M. Orcutt, Jr. of Steuben, Warren M.

Orcutt, Sr. and Velma L. Orcutt of Steuben a certain lot or parcel of land situated in Township No. 18, M.