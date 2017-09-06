Land Transfers by deed August 11 through August 24, 2017

1 acres more or less)

MLA, LLC of East Machias to Machias Motel, LLC. of Machias a certain parcel of land, with buildings thereon, located at the northerly intersection of U. S. Route 1, also known as Dublin Street and the westerly side of Hudson Drive thence running south along the westerly side of Hudson Drive

Frederick Hess and Dona Hess of Harrington to the United States of America a certain lot or parcel of land, together with any buildings or improvements thereon, situated in Harrington being part of the