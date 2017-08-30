Land Transfers by deed August 11 through August 24, 2017

Land Transfers by Deed from August 11, 2017 through August 24, 2017

Brandon H. Parker of Jonesboro to Alan L. Curtis and Ashley Whitman Curtis of Wesley a certain lot orparcel of land in Wesley (Being lots # 11 and # 12 as shown on a plan entitled “Final Plan of Dream

Catcher Shores II Subdivision Property of Hawkins Wood Harvesting Services, Inc.”

Williams H. Kennedy and Linda D. Kennedy of Jonesboro to David James Slein and Paula Kay Slein of

Cumming, Georgia a certain lot or parcel of land together with the improvements thereon situate in