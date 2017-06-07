by Phil Stuart

The Woodland Lady Dragons softball squad was victorious in both of their matches against the visiting Jonesport-Beals Royals May 22 in the paper town. Melissa Campbell’s Lady Dragons improved to 7-4 with a 23-11 win over Dani Alley’s Royals. The Dragons won the first meeting 11-6 in Jonesport.

Jennie Cox led the hosts offense with a triple and single while Shawna Monk doubled twice and MacKenzie Campbell added a pair of singles. Ivy Robinson led the 3-6 Royals with a pair of singles.