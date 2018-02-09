L. Vance Davis - Cutler

L. Vance Davis passed away in Jonesport on January 13, 2018 with his family at his side. He was born in Cutler, Maine on March 30, 1939, the son of Roy and Attie Dudley Davis.

Vance, also known as Lem, loved his hometown of Cutler. Born at home on a large peninsula of land which later became the Cutler Naval Base, he was the youngest of seven siblings. He enjoyed duck hunting with his favorite dog, Bounce, and deer hunting with “the boys”.

In earlier years, he worked on the Cutler Naval Base. He seined for herring, cut wood and was once known as Cutler’s best clam digger. He accomplished his dream of fishing his own lobster boat, the Leslie A.

As described by his grandson, he was a caring man; strong, hard working and full of fun. He was well known for his pranks, especially down at the wharf. He was also a great storyteller, those of which would often include his own antics. He loved to make people laugh. Known and loved by many he had a kind heart with a soft spot for cats and dogs.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Charles and Roger, sisters Christine Faas, Virginia Maker, Francis Flood and best friend, Dave Maker.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Arline, daughter Cynthia Davis-Albee, brother Robert Davis and his wife, Norma, step-daughters Kathy Harmon and husband George, Kelley Cates and husband Gregory and Billie Lamarre and husband Kevin, grandchildren Leslie and Zachary Albee, step grandchildren Natalie Houde, April Armstrong, Crystle Fergerson, Cassie Cates, Katie Richardson, Kayla Gaudette and Michael Lamarre, 19 step great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will also be missed by special friends Donald and Elizabeth and the staff at Sunrise Nursing Home who provided him with loving care. A graveside service at Bay View Cemetery will be held in June, date to be announced.