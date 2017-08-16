Kurt Potter - Whiting

Kurt Potter of Whiting, Maine passed away suddenly at home on August 7, 2017, with Angelika Potter, his wife of 50 years, at his side.

Kurt was born in Bremen, Germany on October 19, 1938, and was raised by Heinrich and Hilda Grewe. In 1966 Kurt moved to Toronto, Ontario and subsequently to Baltimore, Maryland to marry Angelika. Kurt lived in Tulsa and Mannford, Oklahoma for 40 years working in book and record sales. He and Angelika relocated to the Cutler-Whiting-Machias area in 2011. Kurt found the climate of coastal Maine reminded him of northern Germany.

Kurt was an unparalleled craftsman who enjoyed woodturning and building cabins and yurts. His wooden bowls can be found coast to coast. Kurt read biographies, followed sports, and collected a variety of items including golf balls, business cards, and railroad nails. Kurt demonstrated his love of hard work on a daily basis and never had to worry about the perils of idle hands.

Kurt is survived by his wife Angelika Potter, his mother-in-law and father-in-law John & Renate Grewe, Mannford, Oklahoma; sister Rotraud Eisbrenner, Bremen, Germany; daughter Christina Bieloh and husband David of Ellensburg, Washington; daughter Karen Spradlin and husband Kevin of Burke, Virginia; and son Michael Potter and wife Holly of Brunswick, Georgia. Kurt’s grandchildren Mikayla, Jadyn, Davey, Lila, and Max miss him deeply, as do his nieces, nephews, and a multitude of dear friends, relatives, and neighbors, in Oklahoma, Maine, Germany, and beyond.

Kurt was preceded in death by his biological parents, Heinrich Bondes and Eva Grabowski, and his siblings Gerhard Knief, Peter Potter, Renate Meyerhof, and his adoptive sister Ruth Stenzel.

Friends are invited to attend graveside services 10 a.m. Friday August 11, 2017 at the New Cutler Cemetery, immediately followed by a reception at the Cutler United Methodist Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at mcclurefamilyfuneral.com