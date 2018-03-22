Knights and Blue Devils dominate DAC team

by Phil Stuart

The Narraguagus Lady Knights and the Calais Lady Blue Devils each placed four team members on this year’s Downeast Athletic Conference girls basketball team.

Heather Thompson of the Lady Knights, who finished the regular season with a 17-1 record, was selected as DAC Coach of The Year.

The Knights also won the DAC Championship by easily defeating the Class D Dragons of Woodland at the University of Maine at Machias.

Sumner High School of East Sullivan won this year’s DAC girls’ Sportsmanship Award.