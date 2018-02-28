Machias

King tunes into issues at Machias roundtable

by Ruth Leubecker

From food as medicine to stumbling blocks ranging from transportation to isolation, Sen. Angus King presided over an informative listening session in town last week.

The Community Caring Collaborative (CCC), the Sunrise County Economic Council (SCEC) and Downeast Community Partners welcomed King to the “listening session” encompassing a wide range of topics ranging from the everyday struggles of seniors to food insecurities and advocacy support.

EditorFeb 28,2018
