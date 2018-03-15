Machias

King statement on the passing of Don Collins

U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) released the following statement on the death of Don Collins, the father of Senator Susan Collins:

 “Mary and I are saddened by the passing of Don Collins. Don represented the best of Maine: a dedicated public servant, a pillar of the business community and a loving husband and father. His contributions, in the Country and across our state, will not be forgotten, and our prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

EditorMar 15,2018
