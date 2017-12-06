Machias

King bills take tactical aim, but gaps persist

Believing that Maine’s rural population should be able to access basic health care close to home, Sen. Angus King has supported bipartisan legislation designed to do exactly that.

The Preserve Access to Medical Rural Home Health Services Act, the Rural Emergency Acute Care Hospital (REACH) Act and the Rural Hospital Access Act are also designed to help rural facilities maintain their financial stability while providing the care already available to urban Mainers.

Dec 06,2017
