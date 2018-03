The Eastport Arts Center’s KinderArts session for March will be led by artist and educator Fern Hilyard. The free program, held on Thursdays, March 8, 15 and 29 from 9:30-10:15 a.m., is designed to encourage young children to explore the visual and performing arts in a secure and social environment through hands-on experiences. Children up to age five are welcome to attend, but must come with a caregiver.