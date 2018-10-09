KinderArts’ Tiny Yogis extended into November

The Eastport Arts Center’s KinderArts program’s popular Tiny Yogis sessions have been extended and will run weekly on Thursdays from 9:30-10:15 a.m. through November 15. Instructor Caroline DiLio will teach yoga through music, dance and storybooks, and young participants will even learn meditation.

Owner of Maine Moon Kids Yoga, DiLio is a certified children’s yoga teacher and a mother of three. She takes a creative approach to teaching children, including games, crafts and sometimes even Minecraft poses. Learn more about her at mainemoonkidsyoga.weebly.com.