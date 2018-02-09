Kenneth J. Leighton Maynard, - Massachusetts

Kenneth J. Leighton, age 76, of Maynard, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 28, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of fifty-four years to Carol M. (Nelson) Leighton.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts on September 23, 1941, he was the son of the late John W. Jr. and Gunvor (Borgeson) Leighton. Ken graduated from Newton High School, class of 1959. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1959-1963.

Ken worked as an Electro Mechanical Assembler for fifty years, most recently at Orbital ATK in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. Ken and Carol were devoted members of St. John Lutheran Church for forty years where he was the sexton for twenty seven years.

Ken cherished his trips to Maine and spending time at the family camp on Cathance Lake. He spent many childhood summers in Eastport with his grandparents John and Stella Leighton. Maine always felt like home to Ken. He was an avid collector of stamps, coins, old keys, marbles, and vintage post cards. Ken enjoyed watching Sci-Fi movies, his favorites being The Twilight Zone, Star Trek and Star Wars. Carol and Ken loved square dancing together.

He is survived by his loving wife Carol Leighton of Maynard; his children, Eric J. and wife Shelby Leighton of Machiasport ME; Jennifer L. Leighton of Maynard; grandchildren, Julia A. Leighton and Cooper T. Leighton of Machiasport, ME; siblings, Lee E. and wife Virginia Leighton of Alfred, ME, Christine and husband Edward Burton of Woburn, MA, his close niece, Kimberly Matthews and nephews, Roger Leighton, Edward Burton III and Matthew Burton.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Ken on Friday, February 9, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. His Memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 16 Great Road, Sudbury. Burial will be private.

Memorial gifts may be made in Ken’s memory to St. John Lutheran Church, 16 Great Rd, Sudbury, Massachusetts, 01776 or Camp Calumet P.O. Box 236, West Ossipee, New Hampshire, 03890

Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com