Machias

JOY for Porter Memorial Library

 

Students of Machias Memorial High School’s JMG class awarded a $1,000 JOY grant to Porter Memorial Library (PML) in Machias during their closing ceremonies held Thursday, May 17. JOY stands for “Jumpstart our Youth,” a statewide philanthropic initiative that teaches the next generation how to solve local problems through well-researched philanthropy.

The MMHS JMG (Jobs for Maine Graduates) class chose to consider nonprofits that serve Machias-area children, in many cases venturing out to see the nonprofits for themselves.

Jessica T. GriffinMay 22,2018
