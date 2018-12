by Nancy Beal

The boat that sank out from under Beals lobsterman Josh Kelley and his sternman last month seven miles outside of Moosepeak Light was a 42-foot Novi-style boat that Kelley purchased in Lower Woods Hole, Nova Scotia in 2014. She was built by Stanley Greenwood, or “Chainsaw” Greenwood as he is familiarly known because he uses that tool for finish work.