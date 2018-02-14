Joseph W. Ellsmore Machias

Joseph W. Ellsmore, 83, passed away unexpectedly in Zephyrhills Florida on February 5, 2018 after cardiac surgery. He was born in Machias on February 14, 1934 to Herbert and Beatrice Ellsmore.

He lived and worked in Machias and in his retirement years he enjoyed spending the cold winter months in Zephyrhills.

During his retirement, Joe enjoyed growing vegetables in his garden, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He was known as a man who could fix or build anything and often was found in his garage working. During his working years, he was employed by Whitney’s garage painting and repairing vehicles and later the Machias school system as a custodian and bus driver.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Marilyn Ellsmore; his three children, Alan Ellsmore and his wife Tomi, Debra Getchell and John Ellsmore; two brothers Roger Ellsmore and his wife Pam, Donald Ellsmore and a sister Carolyn Dinsmore; five grandchildren, Garrett Getchell, Megan Ellsmore, Benjamin Getchell, Addison Ellsmore and Reese Ellsmore; two great grandchildren, Lainey Ellsmore and Brayden Ellsmore. Joe was predeceased by his parents, his sister Edith Farnsworth, a brother Walter Ellsmore and a grandchild Saige Ellsmore. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held in Machias at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association in Maine, 122 State St., Augusta, ME 04330.