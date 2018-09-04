Jonesporters vote to discontinue Ice Hill South

by Nancy Beal

After nearly a year of listening to bickering between the five residents of Jonesport’s Ice Hill South, townspeople voted last week to abandon, or discontinue, the short lane between Main Street and Moosabec Reach. At a special town meeting August 29 and after over an hour of discussion during which anger and frustration surfaced and moderator Jane McMichen admonished speakers to address her and not each other, voters opted by a margin of 18 to six to cede jurisdiction and with it, all town services.