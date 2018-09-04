Jonesport

Jonesporters vote to discontinue Ice Hill South

 

by Nancy Beal

After nearly a year of listening to bickering between the five residents of Jonesport’s Ice Hill South, townspeople voted last week to abandon, or discontinue, the short lane between Main Street and Moosabec Reach. At a special town meeting August 29 and after over an hour of discussion during which anger and frustration surfaced and moderator Jane McMichen admonished speakers to address her and not each other, voters opted by a margin of 18 to six to cede jurisdiction and with it, all town services.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanSep 04,2018
Related Posts
No image
Prison crisis could spur public hearing
Machias races to join food sovereignty movement
No image
Raiders clinch top volleyball spot