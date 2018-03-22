Machias
Jonesport

Jonesporters gather for annual town meeting

by Nancy Beal

Over 100 Jonesporters gathered for their annual town meeting in the high school gym March 12 and spent five hours dispensing with 38 articles before adjourning at 8:45 p.m.  The issues acted upon included purchase of land for commercial waterfront (see related article), a food sovereignty ordinance, a century-old town clock and the reduction of taxes by tapping the rainy day fund. Following the meeting, there was a discussion on crime in Washington County and a plan to combat it.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorMar 22,2018
Related Posts
No image
Sharon Myers Stanhope - Machias
No image
Letter to the Editor - MMHS Alumni Assoc. needs volunteers to survive
Washington Academy wrestling team