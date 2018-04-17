Jonesporters approve school loan for roof repair

by Nancy Beal

At a special town meeting April 11, a handful of Jonesporters authorized their school department to borrow $79,800 from the surplus account to repair the elementary school roof. A roofing job done four years ago has begun to leak and school officials fear that mold might begin to grow if the repairs are not done promptly.

The repayment plan consists of two annual payments of $40,800 which would include a minimal amount of interest to cover any loss the town would experience because of the loan. The vote to grant the loan was unanimous.