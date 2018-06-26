Jonesport takes legal action to stop nursing home closure

Following the public meeting June 19 (see related story on p. 1), Jonesport selectmen huddled with District 138 Rep. Robert Alley (D-Beals) to explore avenues to slow the closure of Sunrise Care Facility and perhaps hand it over to the town. Alley reported over the weekend having contacted lawyers at a large Portland firm who in turn have engaged Atty. Justin Bennett [of the Ellsworth/Blue Hill firm of Hale & Hamlin] to file an injunction in Machias court this week seeking at least a 30-day stop of SCF’s closure.