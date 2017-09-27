Jonesport still dealing with illegal junk yard

by Nancy Beal

For nearly a year, Jonesport officials have been engaged in cleaning up an unlicensed junkyard on the Fire Road, where derelict motor vehicles, bathroom fixtures and other debris has spread from the owner’s land onto his neighbors’ and into the road. The problem landed on the selectmen’s desk last October when the elementary school principal complained that the school bus was not able to navigate the road between Greenwood Cemetery and the coast guard housing complex.