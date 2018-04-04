Machias
Jonesport

Jonesport special meeting: abandon Ice Hill South? loan school repair money?

 

by Nancy Beal

Jonesport selectmen finally got a response to their letter to residents on Ice Hill South, a lane that runs from Main Street toward Moosabec Reach where neighbors have been at odds in a standoff that resulted in the town’s snow plow contractor refusing to remove snow from the congested area last winter. The break in the impasse prompted selectmen March 28 to call for a hearing and perhaps a special town meeting.

EditorApr 04,2018
