by Nancy Beal

The Jonesport Planning Board will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21 in the town office to consider applications from Daryl Young and Carol and Daniel Colby to renew a permit issued October 18, 2016 for work on the Fire Road, and from Brian Hoops, represented by Jim Carver, for a house and garage attached by a breezeway on Flake Point Bar Road.

The town office will close at noon on Wednesday, November 22 in observance of Thanksgiving.