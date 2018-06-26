Machias

Jonesport nursing home closure brings out 200 to meeting with hospital board

 

by Nancy Beal

Less than a week after employees, residents and their families learned that Jonesport’s landmark nursing home would close later this summer, a public meeting in the elementary school gymnasium drew nearly 200 people from the area. Facing them June 19 were six members of the 15-person board of directors from Down East Community Hospital, which in 1992 took over what was Resthaven Nursing Home and turned it into Sunrise Care Facility (SCF) to avoid a shuttering at that time.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Jessica T. GriffinJun 26,2018
Related Posts
No image
Columbia News
Charlotte’s Isles Exploring the islands of Charlotte County, New Brunswick
MPA principal’s award recipient