by Nancy Beal

Jonesport’s Peabody Memorial Library recently received a community award of $1,000 from Bangor Savings after library supporters voted for the 100-year-old institution in a BSB-sponsored community service poll. To show appreciation for that support, library staffers and volunteers will host what they are billing as an “End of Summer Community Celebration” this Saturday, September 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.