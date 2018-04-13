Jonesport to hold special town meeting on school loan, hearing on Ice Hill South, review of Jonesport Ave building permit

by Nancy Beal

Jonesporters will be asked their views on a variety of subjects in the coming days, ranging from allowing the school department to borrow from the town’s surplus fund to reviewing a controversial building permit. A hearing at 5:30 p.m. and a special town meeting afterward are slated for today (April 11) in the town office, while the planning board will revisit a permit it issued last fall for a fisherman’s workshop.