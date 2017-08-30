Jonesport to consider food sovereignty ordinance

by Nancy Beal

When next a town meeting is held in Jonesport—whether special or annual next March—voters will be asked to vote on a food sovereignty ordinance. Such a town law, if passed, would give individuals the right to sell agricultural products they produce at home that are not inspected for or subject to state licensing requirements. Such transactions would be legal between the producer/processor and a buyer when the product is sold for home consumption and not for resale.